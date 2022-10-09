Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.55.

PH opened at $254.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

