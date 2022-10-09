PAYZ PAYMENTS Tops One Day Volume of $11,743.00 (PAYZ)

PAYZ PAYMENTS (PAYZ) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. PAYZ PAYMENTS has a total market cap of $3,563.38 and $11,743.00 worth of PAYZ PAYMENTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAYZ PAYMENTS has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One PAYZ PAYMENTS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYZ PAYMENTS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PAYZ PAYMENTS Token Profile

PAYZ PAYMENTS launched on March 16th, 2022. PAYZ PAYMENTS’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for PAYZ PAYMENTS is payzpayments.com. PAYZ PAYMENTS’s official message board is payz.medium.com. PAYZ PAYMENTS’s official Twitter account is @payz_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYZ PAYMENTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAYZ PAYMENTS (PAYZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PAYZ PAYMENTS has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PAYZ PAYMENTS is 0.00035051 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://payzpayments.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYZ PAYMENTS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYZ PAYMENTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYZ PAYMENTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYZ PAYMENTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYZ PAYMENTS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.