PDC Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $3.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCE. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

PDC Energy Price Performance

Shares of PDCE opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in PDC Energy by 2,256.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $127,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,577,831.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $127,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,577,831.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,361.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,702,070. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

