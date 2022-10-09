Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a €281.00 ($286.73) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

EPA:RI opened at €182.95 ($186.68) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($139.03). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €189.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is €186.38.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.