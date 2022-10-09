Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,481. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $97.94. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.