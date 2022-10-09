Pige Inu (PINU) Price Up 15.8% This Week

Pige Inu (PINU) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Pige Inu has a total market cap of $504,070.18 and approximately $21,936.00 worth of Pige Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pige Inu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pige Inu has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,407.83 or 1.00008351 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002136 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00054570 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00063502 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022446 BTC.

Pige Inu Profile

PINU is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2022. Pige Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Pige Inu’s official Twitter account is @pigeinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pige Inu is pigeinu.io. The official message board for Pige Inu is medium.com/@pigeinubsc.

Pige Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pige Inu (PINU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pige Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pige Inu is 0 USD and is down -6.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,828.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pigeinu.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pige Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pige Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pige Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

