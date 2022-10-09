Piper Sandler Trims First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Target Price to $15.75

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler to $15.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $269.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. First Bank has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 33.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 46.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.