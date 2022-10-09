Piper Sandler Trims Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Target Price to $12.00

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.81%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Bancshares

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $89,582.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,236 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

