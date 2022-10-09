Pixl Coin (PXLC) Tops One Day Volume of $65,647.00

Pixl Coin (PXLC) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. Pixl Coin has a total market capitalization of $362,208.54 and approximately $65,647.00 worth of Pixl Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pixl Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pixl Coin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pixl Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009841 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Pixl Coin

Pixl Coin’s launch date was August 29th, 2021. Pixl Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 648,676,472 tokens. The official message board for Pixl Coin is pixlcoin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Pixl Coin is https://reddit.com/r/pixlcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pixl Coin’s official website is pixlcoin.io. Pixl Coin’s official Twitter account is @pixlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pixl Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pixl Coin (PXLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pixl Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pixl Coin is 0.00056778 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $123.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pixlcoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pixl Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pixl Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pixl Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pixl Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pixl Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.