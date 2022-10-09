Pizza Game (PIZZA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,121.00

Pizza Game (PIZZA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Pizza Game has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Pizza Game has a market cap of $421,804.57 and $11,121.00 worth of Pizza Game was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza Game token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Pizza Game Token Profile

Pizza Game (PIZZA) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2022. Pizza Game’s total supply is 3,859,558,540 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,558,539 tokens. Pizza Game’s official Twitter account is @pizzadotgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pizza Game is pizza.game.

Pizza Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pizza Game (PIZZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Pizza Game has a current supply of 3,859,558,539.85 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pizza Game is 0.00011304 USD and is down -11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,272.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pizza.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza Game should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

