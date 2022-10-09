PlayDapp (PLA) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market cap of $95.34 million and $8.56 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,211,852 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp (PLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. PlayDapp has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 488,229,678 in circulation. The last known price of PlayDapp is 0.31546205 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $8,333,146.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playdapp.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

