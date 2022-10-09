PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.0223

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One PlotX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlotX has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $141,323.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PlotX Token Profile

PlotX’s launch date was October 13th, 2020. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 tokens. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/plotx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @tryplotx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io.

Buying and Selling PlotX

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX (PLOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. PlotX has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 66,318,562 in circulation. The last known price of PlotX is 0.02240988 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $127,678.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plotx.io/.”

