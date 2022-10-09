Polkastarter (POLS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.27 Million

Polkastarter (POLS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $46.06 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Polkastarter token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter launched on September 28th, 2020. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,221,432 tokens. Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com. Polkastarter’s official message board is blog.polkastarter.com.

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkastarter (POLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polkastarter has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 99,221,432 in circulation. The last known price of Polkastarter is 0.46252186 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,320,242.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polkastarter.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

