Polymetal International’s (POLY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Polymetal International Price Performance

Shares of POLY stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.46) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £966.20 million and a PE ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 209.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 223.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,520.50 ($18.37).

About Polymetal International

(Get Rating)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

