Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $457,125.00

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $457,125.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00006721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,809 tokens. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @poolz__ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Poolz Finance’s official message board is poolz.medium.com. The official website for Poolz Finance is www.poolz.finance.

Poolz Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz Finance (POOLZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Poolz Finance has a current supply of 4,992,280 with 3,712,410.13123693 in circulation. The last known price of Poolz Finance is 1.31503985 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $402,890.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poolz.finance/.”

