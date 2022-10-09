Poriverse (RIKEN) Price Down 68.3% Over Last Week

Poriverse (RIKEN) traded down 60.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Poriverse has a total market capitalization of $2,901.16 and $14,474.00 worth of Poriverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poriverse has traded down 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Poriverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Poriverse

Poriverse launched on April 14th, 2022. Poriverse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,330,000 tokens. Poriverse’s official Twitter account is @poriverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Poriverse is www.poriverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poriverse (RIKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Poriverse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Poriverse is 0.00085754 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $82.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.poriverse.io/.”

