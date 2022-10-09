PornRocket (PORNROCKET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.74 Million

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One PornRocket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PornRocket has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. PornRocket has a market cap of $1.74 million and $5,057.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010249 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PornRocket

PornRocket’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. PornRocket’s total supply is 385,341,372,870,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,406,880,320,407 tokens. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PornRocket is nsfw.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “PornRocket (PORNROCKET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PornRocket has a current supply of 385,341,372,870,058.9. The last known price of PornRocket is 0 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $93.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nsfw.app/.”

