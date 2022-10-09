Probably Nothing (PRBLY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million

Probably Nothing (PRBLY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Probably Nothing has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. Probably Nothing has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $31,043.00 worth of Probably Nothing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Probably Nothing token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Probably Nothing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009792 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Probably Nothing Profile

Probably Nothing’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Probably Nothing’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,588,438 tokens. Probably Nothing’s official Twitter account is @probably0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Probably Nothing is medium.com/@probably_nothing/a-token-about-probably-nothing-8f2e20c6c9b5. Probably Nothing’s official website is www.probably0.com.

Probably Nothing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Probably Nothing (PRBLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Probably Nothing has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Probably Nothing is 0.00984342 USD and is down -13.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $23,695.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.probably0.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Probably Nothing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Probably Nothing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Probably Nothing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Probably Nothing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Probably Nothing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.