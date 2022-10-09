Progressive Investment Management Corp Acquires 309 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 1.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 60.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $10.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.58. 779,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.59 and its 200 day moving average is $287.56. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.32 and a fifty-two week high of $713.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

