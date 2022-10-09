Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.80.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,990 shares of company stock worth $11,457,564 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Progyny by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after buying an additional 361,964 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Progyny by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.