Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.80.
PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. Progyny has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $213,562.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 411,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,265.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,990 shares of company stock worth $11,457,564 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Progyny by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,076,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,186,000 after buying an additional 361,964 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Progyny by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 282,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
