Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $154.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.27.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $100.36 on Wednesday. Prologis has a 12-month low of $99.68 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.98 and its 200-day moving average is $131.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

