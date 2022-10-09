ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBX. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,589,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 1,064.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 291,344 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,514,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the second quarter worth approximately $4,047,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,622. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

