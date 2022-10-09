Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PRVB has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio Trading Up 11.3 %

Provention Bio stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.21. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.