Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Price Target Cut to €14.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.00 ($18.37) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Proximus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Proximus in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Proximus from €14.00 ($14.29) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Proximus from €21.50 ($21.94) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Proximus from €13.90 ($14.18) to €13.30 ($13.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proximus presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $13.08.

Proximus Trading Down 7.1 %

BGAOY stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. Proximus has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

