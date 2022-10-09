Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank of America Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of America (BAC)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.