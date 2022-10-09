Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a report released on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.3 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAC. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.