Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18. EQT has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -22.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

