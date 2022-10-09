Raymond James Cuts Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $25.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RUTH. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

RUTH stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $577.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 8.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 113.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 378,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

