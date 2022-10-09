Raymond James Trims Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Target Price to C$7.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$4.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$3.71 and a twelve month high of C$7.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67.

Champion Iron ( TSE:CIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$279.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.8760538 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

