Reinhart Partners Inc. Grows Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $14,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.69.

Shares of CPT opened at $113.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $112.40 and a 52-week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

