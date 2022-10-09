Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $27.48 Million Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,057 shares during the period. Premier makes up approximately 1.5% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $27,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Premier by 460.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 57,448 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,963,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,065,000 after purchasing an additional 103,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,391,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Premier stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

