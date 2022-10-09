Reinhart Partners Inc. Invests $22.94 Million in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,271,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,935,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of AdaptHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $387,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 34.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,399,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 876,148 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AdaptHealth by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 429,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,776.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,174,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,174,382 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,477 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AHCO opened at $19.91 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

