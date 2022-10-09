Reinhart Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 134,159 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 90.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 406.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 91.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $110.66 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Stephens decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.