Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 38,618 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.39% of EMCOR Group worth $20,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock opened at $120.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.30%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

