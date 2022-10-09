Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 2,687 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Reinhart Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 43.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $121.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.72 and its 200 day moving average is $117.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.