Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 84,073 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,073 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up about 1.7% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Change Healthcare worth $31,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 27.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Change Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup cut Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.08.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $884.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

