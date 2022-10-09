Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

RS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $178.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.09. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $198,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,370,000 after purchasing an additional 79,440 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

