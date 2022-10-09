Reviewing Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) & IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA)

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) and Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMARA and Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMARA N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($2.08) -1.12 Merck & Co., Inc. $48.70 billion 4.56 $13.05 billion $6.53 13.42

Merck & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than IMARA. IMARA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merck & Co., Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMARA N/A -67.74% -62.32% Merck & Co., Inc. 29.00% 48.45% 18.58%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares IMARA and Merck & Co., Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

IMARA has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merck & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.9% of IMARA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of IMARA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Merck & Co., Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IMARA and Merck & Co., Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMARA 0 4 0 0 2.00 Merck & Co., Inc. 0 7 11 1 2.68

IMARA presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 200.43%. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus target price of $98.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.25%. Given IMARA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Merck & Co., Inc..

Summary

Merck & Co., Inc. beats IMARA on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia. The company also develops IMR-261, an oral and clinical-ready activator of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies, iron disorders, and potentially other areas. IMARA Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines. The Animal Health segment discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and health management solutions and services, as well as digitally connected identification, traceability, and monitoring products. It serves drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, and government agencies; managed health care providers, such as health maintenance organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, and other institutions; and physicians and physician distributors, veterinarians, and animal producers. The company has collaborations with AstraZeneca PLC; Bayer AG; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Ridgeback Biotherapeutics; and Gilead Sciences, Inc. to jointly develop and commercialize long-acting treatments in HIV. Merck & Co., Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

