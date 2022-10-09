Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Revolution Populi token can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $17,274.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Revolution Populi Token Profile

Revolution Populi’s launch date was April 7th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Revolution Populi is revolutionpopuli.com. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @rev_populi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “Revolution Populi (RVP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Revolution Populi has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,200,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Revolution Populi is 0.00936887 USD and is up 13.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://revolutionpopuli.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.