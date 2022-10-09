Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $30.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

REYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 9.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,012,000 after purchasing an additional 707,622 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 359,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $26.26 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

