Riverview Trust Co Acquires 109 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.40.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE RRX opened at $150.94 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

