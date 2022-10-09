Riverview Trust Co Acquires 171 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after buying an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MetLife by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after buying an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after buying an additional 5,499,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,368,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MetLife by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

