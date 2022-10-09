Riverview Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,554 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP opened at $47.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. Analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.