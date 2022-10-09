Riverview Trust Co Buys 71 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in AON were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 94.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $8,050,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $273.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $246.21 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.51 and a 200 day moving average of $286.58.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AON. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

