Riverview Trust Co Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,061,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 89,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.51. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,807. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.62.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

