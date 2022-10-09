Riverview Trust Co Has $142,000 Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $152.19 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

