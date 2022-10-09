Riverview Trust Co Has $49,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter worth about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 14,744 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $219,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.34. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

