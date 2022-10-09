Riverview Trust Co Makes New $99,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,889 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $51.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

