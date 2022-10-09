Riverview Trust Co Purchases 316 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $249,199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,039,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,052,000 after purchasing an additional 731,961 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $83,771,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $2,881,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $120.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.02 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

