Riverview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Riverview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Stryker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Stryker by 307.9% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.86.

Stryker Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $208.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.