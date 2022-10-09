Safemars Trading Down 8% Over Last Week (SAFEMARS)

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Safemars has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $18,571.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safemars token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Safemars has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Safemars’ genesis date was March 13th, 2021. Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 tokens. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @safemartians and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safemars is safemarscrypto.com. Safemars’ official message board is safemarscrypto.medium.com. The Reddit community for Safemars is https://reddit.com/r/safemars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemars (SAFEMARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Safemars has a current supply of 393,255,866,290,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safemars is 0.00000001 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $11,269.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safemarscrypto.com.”

